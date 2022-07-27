FY2022 Earnings Forecast for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Issued By DA Davidson

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Source in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.22. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

1st Source Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 2.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in 1st Source by 6,644.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.