FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Stampede Drilling Inc. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (CVE:SDI)

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stampede Drilling in a research note issued on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stampede Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Stampede Drilling Trading Up 6.3 %

CVE:SDI opened at C$0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a PE ratio of 17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Stampede Drilling has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.

Stampede Drilling Company Profile

Stampede Drilling Inc provides drilling rig services for the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services in southeast Saskatchewan and Alberta; and operational management services in the United States. It operates a fleet of 10 telescopic double drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

