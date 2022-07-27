FY2022 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,480 and have sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 44,328 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

