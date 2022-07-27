FY2022 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.25.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$6.34 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.09.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.00 million.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$545,751.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares in the company, valued at C$569,880.72. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,526,943.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$545,751.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares in the company, valued at C$569,880.72. Insiders sold 136,832 shares of company stock worth $933,345 over the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

