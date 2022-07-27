FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sonoco Products in a note issued to investors on Saturday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.85. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

NYSE SON opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

