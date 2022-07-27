Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires 445 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

