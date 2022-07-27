General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $68.36, but opened at $71.32. General Electric shares last traded at $72.43, with a volume of 355,634 shares.

The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

