Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GNTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. Gentex has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 50,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

