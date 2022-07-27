German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Trading 3.4% Higher on Strong Earnings

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.16. 1,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 59,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 30.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.69.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

