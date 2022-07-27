Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,512,715 shares trading hands.

Gfinity Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Gfinity

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.

