Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Trading Down 1.5%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.45. Approximately 21,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 66,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

