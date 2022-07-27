Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Trading Down 2.3%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating) was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 589,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 676,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

