Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Shares Up 0.2%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.38. 70,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 198,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.