Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

GMED opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

