GoDaddy (GDDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.96.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,442 shares of company stock worth $946,156 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,401,577.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 126,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 126,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

