Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.