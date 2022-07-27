GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.55

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and traded as low as $5.76. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 1,778 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA raised GrainCorp to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

GrainCorp Price Performance

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

