GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.55

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and traded as low as $5.76. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 1,778 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CLSA raised GrainCorp to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
GrainCorp Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.
About GrainCorp
GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrainCorp (GRCLF)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.