Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

