Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP John M. Bugh Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) VP John M. Bugh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $93,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $808.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.78. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $62.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth $73,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.