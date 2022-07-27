Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 111.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 79,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41,273 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 413,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $131.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.