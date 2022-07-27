Griffin Securities Weighs in on Schlumberger Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.6 %

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.