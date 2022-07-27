Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 6,667 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $294,814.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,221.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $295,348.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $287,481.04.

On Monday, June 13th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $255,479.44.

On Monday, May 23rd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $3,801,000.00.

Shares of GO opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

