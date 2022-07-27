Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 3,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 55,421 shares.The stock last traded at $192.36 and had previously closed at $187.12.

The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.4113 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

