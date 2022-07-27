Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,320 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 75,052 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.

ASR stock opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.88. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.48 and a 52 week high of $230.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.4113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 57.80%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

