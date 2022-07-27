Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock to $17.00. The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 63643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 59.31% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.0876 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

