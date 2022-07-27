Guggenheim Lowers Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target to $56.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $28.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.39. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,859,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,859,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,184 shares of company stock worth $6,972,793.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,840 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

