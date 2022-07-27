Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 8,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

