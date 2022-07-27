Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $597.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($6.87) to GBX 670 ($8.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 525 ($6.33) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

