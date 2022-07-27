Harrington Investments INC Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.5% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam increased its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.82.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

