Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock to $120.00. The company traded as low as $77.04 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 1713876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.66.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

