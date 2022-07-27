Head to Head Analysis: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) vs. RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,946.06% -103.06% -93.51% RenovaCare N/A -196.27% -141.98%

Risk and Volatility

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

11.2% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and RenovaCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 100.76 -$9.95 million ($0.84) -1.33 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) -0.93

RenovaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than RenovaCare.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

