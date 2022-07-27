Head to Head Comparison: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 10.06% 33.24% 20.86% Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 1 2 16 0 2.79 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revolve Group and Velocity Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Revolve Group presently has a consensus price target of $58.72, suggesting a potential upside of 130.55%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Revolve Group has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Velocity Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $891.39 million 2.09 $99.84 million $1.33 19.15 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Velocity Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

