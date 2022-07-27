Head to Head Contrast: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) vs. Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and ANSYS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.73 billion 4.46 $349.14 million $2.43 22.61 ANSYS $1.91 billion 11.58 $454.63 million $5.14 49.37

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Trend Micro. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ANSYS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 19.40% 18.36% 9.39% ANSYS 23.02% 12.14% 8.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trend Micro and ANSYS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 3 0 0 2.00 ANSYS 2 6 3 0 2.09

ANSYS has a consensus price target of $288.70, suggesting a potential upside of 13.77%. Given ANSYS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Summary

ANSYS beats Trend Micro on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud-native app development, cloud operational, data center security, and SaaS application solutions. Further, it provides ICS/OT, connected car, and 5G security solutions, as well as offers ransomware, end-of-support systems, compliance, detection, and response solutions. It serves oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, and electric utility industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. The company also provides electronics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; photonic design and simulation tools; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. In addition, the company provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; and academic product suite used in research and teaching settings, which allows students to become familiar with its simulation software. It serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive transportation and mobility, construction, consumer products, energy, healthcare, high-tech, industrial equipment, materials and chemical processing, and sports industries. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

