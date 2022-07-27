Head-To-Head Survey: Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Real Brands has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Brands and Coca-Cola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $10,000.00 4,819.55 -$2.80 million N/A N/A Coca-Cola $38.66 billion 7.09 $9.77 billion $2.38 26.56

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

68.5% of Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola 25.69% 41.84% 11.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Real Brands and Coca-Cola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola 0 5 10 0 2.67

Coca-Cola has a consensus price target of $69.06, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Coca-Cola’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola is more favorable than Real Brands.

Summary

Coca-Cola beats Real Brands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, dogadan, Dasani, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Costa, FUZE TEA, Georgia, and Gold Peak brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

