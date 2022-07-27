Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 6,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 195,092 shares.The stock last traded at $15.29 and had previously closed at $14.76.
The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.72. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Heartland Express Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.49.
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
