Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Trading Up 4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.83. Approximately 1,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,592,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,602,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

