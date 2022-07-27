Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

