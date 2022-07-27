HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

HEICO Trading Up 1.1 %

HEI stock opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. HEICO has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $159.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $5,769,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $37,244,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

