HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Trading Down 2%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.08 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.87). Approximately 64,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 201,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.89).

The stock has a market cap of £97.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3,625.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

