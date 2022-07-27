Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 165,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 3.0 %

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.30%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

