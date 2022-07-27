Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $393.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HT. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

