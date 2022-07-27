Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.