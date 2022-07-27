Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HPE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

