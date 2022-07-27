Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,082.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.37) to GBX 1,067 ($12.86) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($13.96) to GBX 1,194 ($14.39) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Investec upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.07) to GBX 1,250 ($15.06) in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hiscox stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

