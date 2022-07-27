hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.41. hopTo shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 27,792 shares traded.

hopTo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

Get hopTo alerts:

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 20.41%.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.