Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.
Hoshizaki Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.
About Hoshizaki
Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.
