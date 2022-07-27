Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,238,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after buying an additional 994,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,304,000 after buying an additional 376,985 shares in the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

