Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

NYSE HLI opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.13. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

