HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $596.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $596.29.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.73) to GBX 735 ($8.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.51) to GBX 550 ($6.63) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 624 ($7.52) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 229.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 276.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in HSBC by 74.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

