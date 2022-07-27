Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Huaneng Power International Stock Performance
Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.
Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Huaneng Power International
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.
