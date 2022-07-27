Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huaneng Power International

About Huaneng Power International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

